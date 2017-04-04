Bike Restaurant Week

It is a distinct pleasure of exploring Richmond’s neighborhoods simply by riding one’s bike to a new restaurant there. Most of the time, the ride and the food are great, and one remembers the restaurants and the neighborhoods that provide a great experience – often meaning bike lanes, bike parking, and a fun community spirit.

Now Bike Walk RVA is sharing that experience with you! September 17-21 will be Richmond’s first Bike Restaurant Week, a 5-day promotion with 21 participating restaurants celebrating the 5 cardinal directions of the city. We’ll highlight one direction of town each day and lead a guided bike ride to all the participating restaurants from a central location. No hassles, just new friends and good food! And each restaurant has a discount, deal, special menu item, or other promotion just for you for riding your bike there!

Richmond Bicycle Studio is also offering to help with the rides and to help get your bike ready to go. If you don’t have a bike or if you’re close to one of the stations, RVA Bike Share, which launched in August, might be the perfect ticket for you!

Participating restaurants, schedule, and event links for guided rides:

* Unless noted otherwise, restaurants below are participating for their featured day of the week only.

Southside – Sunday September 17 (click to RSVP)

O’Tooles – 10% off total

Crossroads

Laura Lee’s – The Wheel Deal limited-time cocktail special

Legend Brewing Company – 10% off an app

East End – Monday September 18 (click to RSVP)

Union Market – 10% discount for a prepared food item

Liberty Public House – complimentary Bavarian Pretzels appetizer ($7 value)

Casa del Barco – complimentary Queso de la Casa appetizer ($8.50 value)

Station 2 – complimentary Potato Chip App served with a small Beer Cheese

Northside – Tuesday September 19 (click to RSVP)

Black Hand – 10% off all week at both locations

Stir Crazy – free 12 oz drip coffee or iced tea

Lunch/Supper

Luncheonette (Brookland Park location) – 20% off total

West End – Wednesday September 20 (click to RSVP)

Lamplighter – $.25 off all purchases, all three locations

Palani Drive – 10% off plus free chips and salsa

Ellwood Thompson’s – free Ellwood Thompson tshirt

Stuzzi – $6 margherita pizza ($7.99 value)

Downtown – Thursday September 21 (click to RSVP)

Alchemy Coffee – 20% off total all week, free espresso on Thursday. Each requires tag on social media picture

Garnett’s downtown – free cookie with purchase

Mama J’s – 10% off total all week

Flora – $2 off all non-happy hour items

My Noodle & Bar – 10% off all week